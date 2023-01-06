'Make Sure All Incidents Are Reported': Republic Accesses Mail From AI Chief Of Operation

Air India sent out an internal communication to its staff on Friday to create a customer-centric, safe and welcoming culture for guests. The airline's communique comes at a time it is in the eye of a storm following a November 26 incident onboard its flight when a man allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman passenger.

Air India Chief of Operations Rajwinder S Sandhu's message read:

While the impact of this initiative will be cascaded to our guests through various platforms, you all play a vital role ensuring our guests experience the enhanced Air India Experience We encourage you to: Ensure cabin ambiance is controlled in a manner that our guests feel safe andcomfortable. Be assertive while dealing with disruptive or unruly guests and do not accept any unsocial behavior.-Identify the potential disruption and communicate to CS and keep PIC informed. Follow laid down procedure of handing-over the disruptive guest to regulatory authorities on arrivals Ensure that all guests behave in a manner that is conducive to the comfort of quests and do not disturb other guests

Air India controversy

Air India sent a reply to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s January 4 notice, detailing the incident that happened on board the AI 102 flight. It stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on ‘Handling of Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual, and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the DGCA said, post receiving the reply of the Tata-owned airline.

The statement also mentioned DGCA issuing a showcause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of M/s Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.