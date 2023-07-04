Make UCC Draft Public To Make It Better: BJP Leader

As the debate over the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) continues, opinions are being sourced from various stakeholders, with sources saying that as many as 19 lakh recommendations and suggestions have been received by the Law Commission on UCC.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Pohkariyal Nishank told Republic Network, “The final draft of UCC should be made public. It should be uploaded so that the public can see the draft and if there are any further suggestions or objections, then it could be added or removed.”

Recalling the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), Nishank said, “During the structuring of NEP policy, we uploaded the draft of NEP and almost 2.5 lakh suggestions came, which helped us to make the policy better. NEP policy formulation had the most massive public outreach program but still we took more suggestion by uploading the final draft for the public to review it. I think something similar should be done in the case of UCC. The more suggestions, the better the draft. One month is a lot of time for stakeholders to submit their opinions because this work is going on since 2016 and the status report of the previous law commission is also there.”

DMK leader P. Wilson too had a say in the matter. In a letter on the objections against UCC, Wilson wrote, “It is apposite to mention here that the UCC was placed under Article 44, which falls under the Directive Principles of State Policy, and not made part of the binding articles because of the severe opposition within the constituent assembly itself. The constituent assembly recognised that such a code, which will have an adverse effect on the diversity of the country, should not be an enforceable provision. It is a slippery slope to demand forceful enforcement of all DPSP provisions.”

“India is a diverse nation, having religious, cultural and linguistic diversity like none other. As per a report, India is home to 398 languages, out of which 387 are actively spoken and 11 are extinct. Even within Hinduism, there are several subcultures, each with their own unique identity, tradition and customs. If you take one set of personal laws and apply it with brute force to all religions, sub-sects and denominations, it would destroy their uniqueness and diversity,” he added.

UCC targets religious practices: Wilson

Wilson further wrote in his letter, “UCC targets religious practices and interferes with the free practice of one's religion. The irony is that proponents of UCC see it as 'pro-Hindu' but it could do damage to Hindu rights and customs. The customary marriages will no longer be recognised under a UCC, which will recognise only registered marriages before a civil authority. So ultimately, such a code would infringe upon the freedom of religion guaranteed by Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, not just for minorities but also the majority religion. Secondly, Article 29 protects the right of minorities to preserve and protect their distinct culture.”

He added, “There is a legitimate fear that a uniform code would destroy the unique culture and traditions of minorities. In that sense, India's secularism is at risk because of the UCC, wiping away the unique traditions and cultures of minorities with one personal law. This is against the basic structure of the Constitution, which contemplates preservation of India's unique diversity. The minority communities want to preserve their uniqueness. This is the true intention of secularism - to allow them to be different."

The DMK leader further stated, "I am not against civil unions. Those who, out of their own choice and volition want to be joined in a civil union without a religious flavour are already free to do so under the Special Marriages Act, 1954. Atheists and interfaith couples can have recourse to the Special Marriages Act. The problem comes when the Union takes away that choice for those who want to be bound by personal laws and want to be bound by religious customs."