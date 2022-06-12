Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.

In a tweet, he noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21 and urged people to be a part of the exercise. Read the Tweet below

In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many… https://t.co/UESTuNPNbW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2022

The prime minister posted the tweet in several regional languages, besides Hindi and English.

He also posted a YouTube link about "yoga in our daily lives".