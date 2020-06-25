Making All Efforts To Increase COVID Testing; 18,200 Samples Tested Per Day: Delhi Govt

The Delhi Government on Thursday responded to an application seeking to ramp up the number of laboratories for testing amid the soaring COVID numbers saying that it was making 'all-out efforts' to conduct large-scale tests in the city.

The Delhi government told the Delhi High Court that between June 18-23, over 1 lakh samples had been collected across the national capital including 68,041 rapid antigen tests. This meant an average of 18,200 samples per day. During the same period, nearly 41,155 samples were also collected for RT-PCR based molecular testing, informed the Delhi Government.

The target initially set by the government was of conducting 2,000 Rapid Antigen Test in each of the 11 districts of the national capital. The Delhi Government admitted that they were still working towards reaching this target.

The state government also added that the multiple portals recording testing numbers such as RT PCR App, ICMR Portal, COVID Portal and IDSP Portal existed, however, private laboratories would only be obligated to make entries onto ICMR's official app. The updates would be further implemented by the Delhi government on the other apps.

Read: Monsoon Onset Declared In Delhi, But Rainfall To Remain Subdued

Read: After Delhi HC's Rap, Sports Ministry Withdraws Recognition To All NSFs

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed the court that it had allowed Rapid Antigen Testing to be conducted across all private labs and private hospitals approved by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) and the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL) respectively.

In the last hearing, the HC had slammed the Delhi government asking them why they had not allowed private labs and hospitals to conduct rapid antigen tests. It had also directed the reservation of 20 per cent beds for admitting COVID-19 patients in private hospitals and asked ICMR to sanction labs/hospitals equipped to conduct COVID test to proceed with testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, who seek admission in the hospital for normal surgeries as well.

The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on July 2.

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Video-call Facility For COVID-19 Patients At LNJP Hospital

Read: Amid LAC Standoff, Delhi Hotel Body Decides Not To Give Accommodation To Chinese Nationals

(With Agency Inputs)