'Making Efforts To Uproot Corruption & Vote-bank Politics In North East': PM Modi Avers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, Sunday, participated in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya's capital city Shillong. After inaugurating various development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Shillong, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Speaking about several hurdles in the development of the northeast, PM Modi asserted that in the past 8 years we have shown red cards to many obstacles related to the development of the North-East.

He avered that in the past 8 years, several outfits left the path of violence and followed the path of peace. He further propounded that in coordination with the state governments, the situation is being continuously improved to see that there is no need for AFSPA in the northeast.

He further highlighted that political parties that had governments for a long time, had the mindset of 'divide' for the Northeast. Prime Minister contended that we have come with the mindset of 'divine', be it different communities, or regions - we are removing all divisions. He claimed that not borders of disputes, we are building corridors of development in the Northeast.

"We are making sincere efforts to eliminate corruption, discrimination, nepotism, violence, hanging of projects, distraction, and vote bank politics. But you know that the roots of these diseases run deep. So, we all have to uproot it together," PM Modi added.

'Northeast is the gateway of prosperity and security for us'

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering, mentioned that decade-long border disputes between states are being resolved now. He asserted that for us, the northeast, and our border areas are not the last end but the gateways of security and prosperity as security of the nation is ensured through the Northeast and trade with other nations passes through here (Northeast).

The Prime Minister also discussed India's G20 Presidency and said that its meetings would witness people from all over the world coming to the Northeast.

"This will be an appropriate opportunity to showcase the nature, culture, and potential of the region. Development was also done before 2014 but what has changed now? The change in our grit, priorities, and work culture has also brought a change in results. The ultimate goal is to provide seamless connectivity and inclusive development of all regions," he said.