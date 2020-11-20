Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Coordinated Firing Undertaken By Navies On Surface Target

The phase two of the Malabar multilateral naval exercise on Friday witnessed simulated attacks and coordinated firing carried out on a surface target by MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy and F-18s of US Navy. Coordinated practice firings on aerial as well as surface targets were undertaken successfully during the exercise with a high degree of accuracy indicating crew and weapon preparedness of the participating navies.

Dramatic visuals showed the MiG-29Ks taking off and landing on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. A close-up showed a fighter jet touching down at high speed and successfully deploying its tailhook to complete its landing.

"MiG-29Ks of the Indian Navy and F18 of the US Navy flew with Indian Navy maritime patrol aircraft P-81 and US Navy AEW (Airborne Early Warning) aircraft, E2C Hawkeye in seamless coordination," a statement from the Indian Navy said.

The Phase-2 of the 24th edition of the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise will culminate today. Earlier on Thursday, the second phase of the Malabar exercise saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz.

The second phase of the four-nation Malabar Exercise - naval war games featuring India, the United States, Japan and Australia - began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames.

Malabar Naval Exercise

Malabar exercise originally began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and US Navy. In 2015, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force became a permanent partner of Malabar. This exercise is a quadrilateral naval exercise that includes Quad nations- India, United States, Japan and Australia as permanent partners. Singapore has participated in the Malabar exercise as a non-permanent partner in 2007.

For the first time in 2020, all members of the Quad nations will come together for the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 as the Royal Australian Navy accepted India's invitation to join the exercise. Malabar 2020 is aimed at 'enhancing maritime safety and security for free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific'.

