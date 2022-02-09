Malala Now Bats For Hijab In Schools; Takes Hardline Route To Progressive Outcome

As the Karnataka hijab controversy gets bigger, Pakistani activist and education crusader Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday waded in claiming that the college is 'forcing' the students to choose between the Hijab and education.' Taking to Twitter, Malala wrote that the two choices put forth before the students were that of 'studies and the Hijab', in what appears a misreading of the situation wherein students are being asked to desist from wearing any religious garb and stick to the prescribed uniform.

"Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more," she wrote, poking the Indian leaders to 'stop the marginalization of Muslim women'. Interestingly, Malala is considered synonymous with the fight against fundamentalists who try to impose their will on women and for women's education and emancipation. At a young age, she championed the cause of equality of women in all fields including education and was even shot by terrorists in October 2012 in the Swat Valley for daring to defy hardline norms, following which she was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace, moved to the UK and became an icon.

Presumably, in her haste to take a righteous position, Malala has mistaken India for her own country - past or present - making a row over uniformity in schools about the marginalisation of Muslim women. The hardline ideology that she fought against that mandates religious customs above formal education appears to not find mention, and neither does any hint of proclivity towards gender equality.

Karnataka hijab controversy flares

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

In two towns, Harihara and Davengere, large gatherings were banned after hijab-wearing protesters and those wearing saffron shawls threw stones at each other. The police used teargas and batons to break them up. Also, Section 144 is imposed in the districts.

Amid the protests, the Karnataka High Court heard four petitions for lifting the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. The bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that all emotions will be kept aside and the court will go by what the Constitution says. The bench heard the arguments of the petitioners as well the Karnataka government and adjourned the matter for 2.30 PM on February 9, saying, "This Court requests the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice."