Malaysian Minister Ramaswamy Deems His PM Mahathir's CAA Remarks 'unnecessary'

After India strongly objected to remarks of the Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad over the amended Citizenship law, Deputy Chief Minister of Malaysia's Penang Professor Ramaswamy in an exclusive conversation with Republic World, called Mahathir's comments on the amended Citizenship law, 'unnecessary'.

When asked about his reaction to Dr. Mahathir's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Professor Ramaswamy said that he told the Prime Minister that the law was not discriminatory." I pointed it out to Prime Minister Mahathir and also explained to people of Malaysia that the law is not discriminatory," he said.

Adding further on PM Mahathir's remark, Penan's Deputy Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister should have perhaps read about CAA before commenting on it.

Professor Ramaswamy: 'Zakir Naik being invited as a guest at Kuala Lumpur summit'

During his interaction with Republic World, Penang's deputy CM also confirmed fugitive Zakir Naik being invited as a guest by Malaysia to the Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim nations. Professor Ramaswamy stated, "even though many people of Indian origin in Malaysia want Zakir Naik to be sent back to India, it is very unlikely that the Malaysian government will send Naik back because the Prime Minister believes there’s a threat to Zakir if he returns to India."

Malayasia PM on CAA

Addressing a summit in Kuala Lumpur, Mohamad had raised factually fatal concerns over the CAA. He said, “I am sorry to see that India, which claims to be a secular state, is now taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship”. Holding that new Act has caused deaths across the country, he questioned its necessity.

Citing an example from his own country the Malaysian Prime Minister said that the law should not discriminate and that Malaysia had granted citizenship to both Chinese and Indians living there. He said a CAA like India would create “chaos” in Malaysia.

“If we do that here, you know what will happen. There will be chaos, there will be instability and everyone will suffer," said Mohamad.

