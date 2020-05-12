Maldives Extends 'profound Appreciation' To PM Modi For Providing 580 Tonnes Of Food Aid

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid expressed his gratitude to the Indian government on Tuesday for providing food aid amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Indian government provided 580 tonnes of essential items including rice, wheat flour, sugar, yellow dhal, onions and potatoes, which are among the staple food of the daily lives of the people of Maldives. Labelling it as a 'Ramzan Gift,' Abdulla Shahid extended his 'profound appreciation' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal commitment and strong support to the Maldives.

The Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister also thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the High Commissioner and the Indian Navy for carrying the aid to the Maldives.

'Strong commitment of Indian Government'

"The aid we received today signifies the strong commitment of the Indian Government to provide continued assistance to the Government and the people of the Maldives. This demonstrates the kindness and generosity of the people of India towards the people of the Maldives. I would like to acknowledge the numerous contributions made by the Indian Government including the gifting of three months supply of essential medicines, helping to airlift 6.2 tonnes of medicines held in various cities in India, and assisting to evacuate nine Maldivians out of Wuhan City, China," said Abdulla Shahid at an event on Tuesday.

India’s gift of 580t of essential food items couldn't have been more opportune. In the face of #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world,the Holy Month of Ramazan has befallen us in such extraordinary circumstances this year. Today’s donation is India’s “Ramazan Gift” to the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/zpq8tcLZti — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) May 12, 2020

Furthermore, he stated that the Foreign Affairs Ministry continues to work with international partners in acquiring the required assistance in discussion with all national stakeholders. He called upon the international community to unite against the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire globe. "United, we are stronger and together we shall tackle this pandemic, for the betterment of all humanity. The international community needs to work together, in a collaborative manner, to combat against the spread of Covid-19. May this bridge between our countries, connected by the waters of the Indian Ocean, continue to become stronger and stronger," he added.

