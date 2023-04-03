Malegaon Blast: 33rd Witness Declared Hostile By Special NIA Court

Another witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile and said in a written affidavit that he was threatened and coerced by the ATS (Anti Terror Squad), and he did not get a copy of his alleged statement.

The witness who turned hostile before a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court has given his deposition and mentioned that his statement under the Section 161 of the CrPC was never recorded as mentioned in the charge sheet that was filed by Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terror Squad).

In his statement, he also mentioned that he had booked rooms for the accused in the case, however, he mentioned that he does not remember what he had told the probe agency.

Witness declared hostile by court

The court that has examined over 307 witnesses, after his deposition declared the 33rd witness hostile. The witness also mentioned before the court that he was kept in illegal custody for 7 days and tortured by the investigating agency.

Before this as well, there have been several witnesses who turned hostile and have given the same statement stating that they were also kept in illegal custody and were tortured by the ATS. Some have also mentioned that they never gave a statement before the ATS and it is a fake statement that has been brought in the charge sheet by the ATS.

Still, there are over 30 witnesses that are going to be deposed before the court.

Former DGP speaks to Republic on the blasts

Former Additional DGP PK Jain spoke to Republicd about the statements by witnesses and said if there was any torture by ATS officers, it should have been brought to notice long ago.

He said, "If the ATS officers have tortured any witness to depose in favour of the prosecution's story it is a wrong thing and it should have been pointed out by the witnesses long ago in the court itself the moment this case was charge sheeted. Now, it is too late to say that they were tortured and their statements were recorded."

He added, "33 witnesses turning hostile in a particular case is unheard of. This kind of thing does not happen. Maybe a small number of witnesses do turn hostile sometimes, but such a large number of witnesses turning hostile means, there is a major flaw in the investigation theory."

On getting asked if there is much more in the case, Jain said, "There was certainly much more to it and I stand by my theory. We were the first responders in point of time both to the blast as well as to the first part of the investigation."

He added, "The first case in 2006 when the first blast took place in a mosque, I can share with you with 200 percent assurity that the accused that we arrested, whom the ATS and CBI had confirmed were the actual accused who were under some political consideration, discharged from the case in I think, 2010.