In Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, an accused in the Malegaon blast case Sameer Kulkarni made some shocking revelations on Wednesday. Speaking at the debate, Kulkarni outlined that he was a resident of Pune and had never heard of, forget being to Malegaon. The accused added that he heard about the blast case for the first time in the Anti-Terror Squad's office.

"I was brought in from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai by the then-ATS Additional Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an India Bulls Private jet under a false name. When I came to the ATS office, I heard about the case of the Malegaon blast for the first time," Kulkarni said.

Crying not guilty, Kulkarni further said, "Not just me, 11 out of 12 were illegally detained and tortured. They used to torture us up 20 hours a day. Also, our family members were tortured." The accused added, "There's no evidence against any of the accused.

They spoiled 13 years of our lives."

Witness complains of torture, claims 'asked to name Yogi'

On Tuesday, a prosecution witness told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Confirming this in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the Malegaon case accused Sameer Kulkarni stated that the prosecution witness was forced to name four RSS leaders as accused apart from Adityanath - Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji. Moreover, he claimed that ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh was one of the police personnel who harassed him.

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni alleged, "He (prosecution witness) said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed.'' My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurising me for many days that if I don't take five names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members.

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Image: PTI, Republic World