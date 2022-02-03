Malegaon Blast Case: 17th Witness Turns Hostile, Claims 'Maha ATS Tortured Me To Name RSS'

In the Malegaon bomb blast case, before a special Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) court on Thursday, the 17th witness in the case has turned hostile and narrated his share of torture allegedly inflicted by the Maharashtra ATS. Previously, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had stated his concerns over the increasing number of witnesses turning hostile in the hearings before the court.

Now the latest witness to turn hostile in the Malegaon blast case has alleged that he was tortured by the ATS. Raising the number to 17, these hostile witnesses have alleged that they were allegedly coerced to take RSS' name before the court. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, an accused in the case, Sameer Kulkarni, affirmed the truth won't be hidden for long as the witnesses shall bring out the reality of the case and atrocities by the Maharashtra ATS.

'Maharashtra ATS tortured and threatened to take RSS members' name'

Detailing the course of the hearing earlier on Thursday and providing an insight into the hostile witness testimony, Kulkarni said, "The truth came out again before the Court today. The witness took an oath and stated that he was illegally nabbed by Mumbai ATS in 2008 and the same was repeated over three times. The officials detained him (the 17th witness) for days and thrashed me while he was in their custody. They even pointed a gun at his head and tried to kill him which even led to a serious ear injury."

"They wanted me to take RSS members' names and take anyone's name who is not from their association. They hit me every day while I was detained but today I'm courageous to speak the truth. Mumbai ATS even threatened that if I spoke the truth, they'd kill me," the accused, Kulkarni, quoted the witness as saying.

"This is the reason they have filed a complaint. I believe that one witness can lie or even two can but today all have turned hostile, only in the name of truth," Kulkarni added.

Kulkarni further stated that the concerned witness even told the court that he is an honest citizen of the country but he is scared to blurt out the truth, given the Maharashtra court's order that ATS personnel ought to be present during the court's hearing.

"I am sure the special ATS court will take into consideration the facts of the case and the admissions of 17 witnesses to the court," Kulkarni concluded.

Malegaon bomb blast case

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on 29 September 2008.

Six accused, including Pragya Thakur, are booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA. Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.

(Image: PTI)