Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Prosecutor Drops Witness For Failing To Appear For Court Hearing

Another witness was dropped by the public prosecutor in the Malegaon blast case for failing to appear before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for hearing on April 15. The public prosecutor for the NIA told the court that the witness's deposition is not important enough to be recorded and hence can be dropped. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for April 17.

This comes just a week after a witness for the 2008 Malegaon case turned hostile, making it the 34th in the case. The witness-- Capt. Dilip Joshi-- was declared hostile after he issued a statement that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recorded his statement under coercion. These 34 witnesses are among the 310 people who have been examined as part of the investigation into the blast which took place on September 29 and led to the killing of six people. More than 100 were left injured after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in Nashik.

The investigation so far

There were two blasts in Malegaon, one in 2006 and another in 2008-- after which the ATS began an investigation and later NIA took over. Following the second incident, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, among others namely Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni were arrested. All of them are currently facing trial and are out on bail. While Thakur and Purohit have been accused of being the prime culprits, former Additional DGP PK Jain told Republic TV recently that the accused in 2008 case were linked to the 2006 blasts without any evidence.

DGP Jain was the one who supervised the 2006 probe. "After the 2008 blast, I learned that all accused in the 2006 blasts have been discharged and a new set of accused (in 2008 blasts) were shown as accused in 2006 blasts. There was no evidence to link the 2006 blasts to the 2008 blast accused," he told Republic.