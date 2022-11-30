Malegaon Blast Case EXCLUSIVE: NIA Witness Statement Indicates Lt Col Purohit Was 'fixed'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) statement in the Malegaon blast case, which was earlier probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), accessed by Republic TV, indicates that Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit was fixed.

In a statement accessed by Republic, one witness said that he was threatened that he would be implicated like Lt Col Purohit was 'implicated'.

"It is correct to say that Srivastav had also threatened me that he will also implicate me in this case, as implicated to Purohit," the witness, an Army personnel, whose identity has not been revealed, had said.

The statement clearly indicates that Lt Col Purohit could have been 'implicated' in the Malegaon case. This is the third exposé that has been made by Republic.

The first exposé revealed that a series of narco tests were conducted on the accused in the case, including Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit. However, the accused persons who have made pleas to the court to seek access to the Narco analysis test results in order to defend themselves have not been given this access as the reports were never relied upon.

The second exposé put the entire investigation by the Maharashtra TS under question. Five Army personnel, who turned hostile, revealed that their statements were fabricated.

2008 Malegaon blast case

A bomb fitted on a motorbike went off near a masjid in Maharashtra's Malegaon, killing six people and wounding over 100 others. Initially, the case was investigated by Maharashtra ATS but was later transferred to the NIA. So far, 29 accused have turned hostile.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit, Ajay Rahikar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi are accused in the case.

They have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. The FIR also includes relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.