Malegaon Blast Case: Prosecution Witness Complains Of Torture, Claims 'asked To Name Yogi'

In a new twist to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a prosecution witness reportedly told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. This was revealed by accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV on Monday. According to Kulkarni, the witness turned hostile despite his statement being recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC. In a stunning claim, he quoted the prosecution witness as saying that the latter was pressurized to implicate 5 RSS leaders- UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji as the accused.

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni claimed, "Today, a prosecution witness whose statement had been recorded by the ATS under Section 161 of the CrPC turned hostile. He said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take names of 5 RSS members'. He took these 5 names which included Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji."

"Even we are suffering for the last 13 years. Today, for the first time, this thing has come to the fore. The evidence was recorded. Thereafter, he told the court that he fears a threat to his life. He was trying to obviously say that he has a threat to his life from ATS," he added.

Mentioning that the prosecution witness had nailed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's role in the harassment, Kulkarni said, "The names recorded of some Mumbai Police officers were: Param Kroor Singh. I will not call him Param Bir Singh. The second name was Shri Rao. They said that the story is ready and we just need to fill in the names. He was saying this to the court. This was such a big conspiracy in a country where Hindus are in a majority. It was such a big conspiracy against our highest social and religious leadership by Congress. Param Bir Singh and Shri Rao were puppets".

The purported 5-page statement of the prosecution witness accessed by Republic TV elaborated on his brief role as a trustee in the Abhinav Bharat trust.

What is the Malegaon bomb blast case?

6 people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. While the court framed charges against the accused in October 2018, the delay in the trial has been attributed to the novel coronavirus situation and the retirement of previous judge VS Padalkar. The accused in this case are Lt. Col. Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

The terror charges against them entail Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have also been charged under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. In the scenario of their conviction, they face the possibility of being sentenced to life imprisonment or death. Thakur has been granted exemption from appearance in court.