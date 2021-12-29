Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Malegaon Blast Case: Republic Accesses 95-page Dossier Of All Witnesses' Statements

Republic Media Network has accessed the 95-page dossier of all the statements by witnesses in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Read the full story.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: PTI


In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed a 95-page statement of all witnesses in the Malegaon blast case. The first witness has claimed that his statement was never recorded by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The second witness said that he was never called to act as panch.

This development comes a day after a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed that he was harassed by Maharashtra ATS to take names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Indresh Kumar, Kakaji, Deodharji and Swami Aseemanand.

Malegaon blast: 95-page statement accessed

  • Witness 1 says 'I was never called by ATS' 
  • Witness 2 says 'was never called to act as panch'
  • Witness 3 says 'never went to any place with police'
  • Witness 4 says 'not true that police saw 10 letterheads of Abhinav Bharat'
  • Witness 5 says 'Nothing with Prasad Purohit was printed' 

Six people were killed and over 100 others were wounded after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. The accused persons in the case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahikar and Ramesh Upadhyay. 

READ | Malegaon blast accused claims attempt to frame CM Yogi to further 'Hindu terror' narrative

UP CM Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Malegaon case twist

CM Yogi Adityanath tore into Congress after a prosecution witness in the Malegaon case claimed that he was pressurised to implicate the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Addressing a gathering at Farrukhabad, he alleged that Congress pressed false charges against the BJP and RSS during the UPA regime. Asking Sonia Gandhi to issue an apology, he stated that the grand old party is nurturing terrorists.

READ | Malegaon blast: Union Min Shekhawat slams Cong; 'case not probed thoroughly by then-Govt'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today, I want to tell you one thing. Congress ruled this country for the longest period of time. But how was it governing (the country)? Today, you might have heard a statement by the Maharashtra ATS about the manner in which these people were trying to implicate BJP workers and leaders, RSS leaders and Hindu leaders in false cases. You must have seen this in the Malegaon bomb blast case."

"This mischief of Congress is a crime against the country. Congress leaders should apologise for this to the people of this country. It is not a secret how Congress which inspires and nurtures terrorists is messing with the country. When they were in power, they would inspire and nurture terrorists and lodge false cases against Hindu organisations. And today, when they are out of power, they oppose every work which is in the interest of the people," CM Yogi added. 

READ | Owaisi predicts Malegaon blast case will be closed after witness' claims; 'who to blame?'

Image: PTI

READ | BJP takes on Congress over Malegaon blast case, calls out latter's 'plot' to defame Hindus
Tags: Malegaon, Yogi Adityanath, RSS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND