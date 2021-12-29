In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed a 95-page statement of all witnesses in the Malegaon blast case. The first witness has claimed that his statement was never recorded by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The second witness said that he was never called to act as panch.

This development comes a day after a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case claimed that he was harassed by Maharashtra ATS to take names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders Indresh Kumar, Kakaji, Deodharji and Swami Aseemanand.

Malegaon blast: 95-page statement accessed

Witness 1 says 'I was never called by ATS'

Witness 2 says 'was never called to act as panch'

Witness 3 says 'never went to any place with police'

Witness 4 says 'not true that police saw 10 letterheads of Abhinav Bharat'

Witness 5 says 'Nothing with Prasad Purohit was printed'

Six people were killed and over 100 others were wounded after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. The accused persons in the case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahikar and Ramesh Upadhyay.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Malegaon case twist

CM Yogi Adityanath tore into Congress after a prosecution witness in the Malegaon case claimed that he was pressurised to implicate the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Addressing a gathering at Farrukhabad, he alleged that Congress pressed false charges against the BJP and RSS during the UPA regime. Asking Sonia Gandhi to issue an apology, he stated that the grand old party is nurturing terrorists.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Today, I want to tell you one thing. Congress ruled this country for the longest period of time. But how was it governing (the country)? Today, you might have heard a statement by the Maharashtra ATS about the manner in which these people were trying to implicate BJP workers and leaders, RSS leaders and Hindu leaders in false cases. You must have seen this in the Malegaon bomb blast case."

"This mischief of Congress is a crime against the country. Congress leaders should apologise for this to the people of this country. It is not a secret how Congress which inspires and nurtures terrorists is messing with the country. When they were in power, they would inspire and nurture terrorists and lodge false cases against Hindu organisations. And today, when they are out of power, they oppose every work which is in the interest of the people," CM Yogi added.

Image: PTI