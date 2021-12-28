Malegaon Blast: NIA To Respond To Witness' Claims On Torture, Framing CM Yogi, Say Sources

In back to back developments in the Malegaon blast case, Republic has now learnt that the National Investigation Agency is going to reply to the prosecution witness' claim that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Speaking exclusively to Republic, an accused in the case Sameer Kulkarni who was a part of the proceedings quoted the witness whose statement was recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC. Kulkarni said that the witness before the court said that he was pressurised to implicate 5 RSS leaders UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji as the accused.

Another prosecution witness turns hostile in the Malegaon case

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni claimed, "Today, a prosecution witness whose statement had been recorded by the ATS under Section 161 of the CrPC turned hostile. He said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'-Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji".

The accused further claimed, "Thereafter, he told the court that he fears a threat to his life. He was trying to obviously say that he has a threat to his life from ATS."

What is the Malegaon bomb blast case?

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra. While the court framed charges against the accused in October 2018, the delay in the trial has been attributed to the novel coronavirus situation and the retirement of previous judge VS Padalkar. So far, only 140 of the 400 prosecution witnesses have been examined.

The terror charges against Lt. Col. Purohit, Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi entail Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have also been charged under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

In the scenario of their conviction, they face the possibility of being sentenced to life imprisonment or death. Thakur has been granted exemption from appearance in court.

