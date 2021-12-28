Malegaon Blast: RSS Accuses UPA Of Conspiracy To Declare It 'terror Outfit'; Seeks Apology

After the prosecution witness claimed that he was harassed to name 5 workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Malegaon bomb blast, the Hindu nationalist outfit pulled up the then in power, Congress-led United Progress Alliance on Tuesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, RSS leader Indresh Kumar called it a 'conspiracy' hatched by UPA to declare RSS and Hindutva as terror outfits.

"Now, if someone comes and says that Sonia Gandhi or Manmohan Singh or Sushil Shinde, Rahul and Priyanka were not involved, it is wrong. The truth is the whole of Congress was involved. In fact, not just Congress, all those parties who were in an alliance with it were also involved, and are to be blamed equally," Indresh Kumar said, underlining that it was proved back then, and it has once again been proved now. The RSS leader added,"They all should apologise. They criminalized politics."

Prosecution witness complains of torture, claims 'asked to name Yogi'

A prosecution witness told a special NIA court in Mumbai that he was harassed to give a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. This was revealed by accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV.

Sameer Kulkarni claimed, "Today, a prosecution witness whose statement had been recorded by the ATS under Section 161 of the CrPC turned hostile. He said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'-Yogi Adityanath, Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji".

The accused further claimed, "Thereafter, he told the court that he fears a threat to his life. He was trying to obviously say that he has a threat to his life from ATS."

What is the Malegaon bomb blast case?

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra. While the court framed charges against the accused in October 2018, the delay in the trial has been attributed to the novel coronavirus situation and the retirement of previous judge VS Padalkar. So far, only 140 of the 400 prosecution witnesses have been examined.

The terror charges against Lt. Col. Purohit, Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi entail Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have also been charged under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

In the scenario of their conviction, they face the possibility of being sentenced to life imprisonment or death. Thakur has been granted exemption from appearance in court.

Image: Republic/PTI