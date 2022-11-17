Malegaon Blasts Case EXCLUSIVE: ATS Conducted Narco Tests On Accused But Never Used Them?

Fourteen years since the Malegaon blast which claimed the life of six people and injured 100 others, the probe that was subsequently conducted by the Maharashtra ATS and later taken over by the NIA is in tatters. Even as 29 witnesses have turned hostile so far, Republic has also now learned of a stunning detail that adds to the question marks over the probe.

In an exclusive SIT probe conducted by Republic, it has emerged that a series of narco tests had been conducted on the accused in the case, including Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who was released on bail by the Supreme Court in 2017 after spending 9 years in jail. However, the Anti-Terror Squad that was probing the matter never relied on the test while making its case. Additionally, the accused persons who have made pleas to the court to seek access to the Narco test results in order to defend themselves have not been given this access as the reports were never relied upon. Accordingly, those accused in the case, including Sameer Kulkarni who spoke to Republic, have reiterated the allegation that they were 'fixed'.

29 witnesses turn hostile

On November 5, a former Army personnel became the 29th witness to turn hostile in the special NIA court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The witness, a former colleague of accused Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit who has now been reinstated in the Army and sought that all charges against him be quashed, had given a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially probed the case, in 2008. While deposing, however, the witness told the special court that he knew Col Purohit, but he was declared hostile after he denied giving any statement to ATS.

In his purported statement to ATS, the witness had said that while Purohit was working as an intelligence officer, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, another accused in the case, used to visit frequently and stay at Deolali Camp near Nashik.

#MalegaonLie | The Congress govt wanted to put a terrorist tag on the Hindus. And someone was getting very nervous that Col Purohit was getting close to unravelling the D-Gang racket: Milind Joshirao, President, Abhinav Bharat https://t.co/cWG3n16N8o pic.twitter.com/OtVmKOWEvh — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

The other accused in the case include Pragya Singh Thakur, the aforementioned Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They were charged under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have also been charged under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. A number of the accused persons have alleged extreme torture in custody and fervently deny the charges against them.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik district on September 29, 2008. The incident also led to the then UPA government alleging the act to be a part of what it said was 'Saffron terror'.

#MalegaonLie | I go to the NIA court on every court date. 12 people were illegally arrested & tortured. They were all innocent, they gave permission for Narco test, polygraph test & brain mapping test: Sameer Kulkarni, Accused, Malegaon Case https://t.co/luuafTN9Mb pic.twitter.com/BkyFt0nC29 — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

As per the NIA, the motorbike belonged to Col Purohit's co-accused and BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who has denied the charge.

While the court framed charges against the accused in October 2018, there has been a delay in the trial which has been attributed to the COVID pandemic and the retirement of previous judge VS Padalkar. The string of witnesses turning hostile continues, however.