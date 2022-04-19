Malegaon Bomb Blast: Witness Asks NIA Court To Assure Security Before Appearing In Case

In a key development, a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case demanded security from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before appearing in the case. Jitendra Sharma, who has been asked to appear before the court, said that he will provide testimony only after Madhya Pradesh Police assure him security.

Sharma argued that earlier when the Anti-Terrorism Squad had picked up a person named Dilip Patidar in 2009 in relation to the said case, that person has not been found to date.

Several witnesses turn hostile in the Malegaon blast trial

Earlier last month, a retired Army personnel turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, becoming the 20th witness to do so. The witness, who held the post of 'naik' in the Indian Army, had provided a statement to the Maharashtra ATS in 2009 regarding a "camp" (allegedly organised by some of the accused) at Deolali near Nashik.

The witness had seen two of the accused - Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, attending the camp, and he had told ATS which was then probing the case. The investigation was later handed over to the NIA.

During the deposition on March 10 before Special NIA court judge PR Sitre, the witness failed to recognise Purohit who was present and also denied providing any statement to the ATS. Following which, the court declared him hostile on the prosecution's request.

It is pertinent to note that a witness presented by the investigating agency is declared hostile when he or she doesn't support the prosecution's case in court. Six people were killed and more than 100 were injured after an explosive device strapped to a motorbike went off near a mosque at Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is a prime accused in the case. As many as 245 witnesses have been examined in the case, of which 20 have turned hostile until now. The other accused in the case are Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar and Sameer Kulkarni. All accused are out on bail.