Malegaon Case: Maharashtra Govt Concerned About Hostile Witnesses; 'Serious Probe Needed'

With more and more witnesses turning hostile in the Malegaon blast case, the Maharashtra government expressed its concern on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil underlined the need for 'seriously' investigating and monitoring the case. In this regard, the NCP leader said that the Maharashtra government, which is already a party in the case, is thinking of appointing an advocate.

"By putting forth our advocate, we want to make sure that the victims in case get justice," he said. Six people were killed and dozens were injured when an RDX bomb went off in Malegaon's Bhikku chowk on 15 September 2008.

Witness complains of torture, claims 'asked to name Yogi'

In the last hearing in the NIA court on December 28, a prosecution witness alleged that he was harassed to give out a statement to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Confirming this in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sameer Kulkarni, a Malegaon case accused who was also present in the hearing said that the prosecution witness was forced to name four RSS leaders as accused apart from Adityanath. They include Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji.

Malegaon blast case accused Sameer Kulkarni alleged, "He (prosecution witness)said in the court that 'ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife. And we will not leave you till you take the names of 5 RSS members'."

The Malegaon bomb blast case

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on 29 September 2008.

The accused in this case - Lt. Col. Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi - have been booked under Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA. Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in the FIR.