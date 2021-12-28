Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, National Investigation Agency (NIA) special prosecutor Avinash Rasal on Tuesday said that a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has claimed that his statement was not recorded by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Rasal added that the witness has denied the contents of his reportedly recorded statement except for the fact that he was a member of Abhinav Bharat.

The NIA special prosecutor informed about the following revelations from the witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case:

The witness has said that no statement of his was recorded by ATS

He has accepted his association with Abhinav Bharat but said he did not know the functioning/financial aspects of Abhinav Bharat

Abhinav Bharat was working for the youth

The witness has admitted that he was being pressurised to take names

Malegaon blast witness claims ATS forced him to take names of RSS leaders

The witness in the case on Tuesday claimed that he was harassed by Maharashtra ATS to take names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS leaders Swami Aseemanand, Kakaji, Indresh Kumar and Deodharji.

Suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was the additional commissioner of the ATS when it investigated the Malegaon blast. During his deposition, the witness told the NIA court that Param Bir and another officer had threatened him to take five names.

Accused Sameer Kulkarni, quoting prosecution witness, said, "ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and (I) was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurising me for many days that if I don't take five names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and (they said) you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife."

After deposition, the special court declared the witness hostile for making allegations against ATS.

Six people were killed and more than 100 wounded after a bomb strapped on a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Nashik's Malegaon town on 29 September 2008. The accused in the case are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahikar and Lt Col Purohit.