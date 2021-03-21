Mall Association Writes To BMC Seeking Revision Of New Mumbai Coronavirus Testing Rules

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and urged to lower the number of rapid antigen tests after the civic body stated in a circular on Friday that such tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. SCAI had also asked the civic body to bear the cost of testing as Maharashtra battles a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the BMC circular stated.

"It is a bitter pill we have to swallow now to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. We appeal to citizens to comply and help carry out the rapid antigen tests," a BMC official said. READ | Mumbai: BMC to conduct random COVID-19 testing at malls, bus depots & other crowded places

As per the circular, BMC officials have been given the target of carrying out 47,800 tests daily at places such as railway stations, bus depots, food joints, markets, tourist spots, and government offices. People will be chosen randomly for testing. A BMC official informed that even if a person has already undergone testing, the civic body will insist on retesting, as detection of the infection is more important.

The SCAI released a statement on Saturday and said that the move to stop people from stepping out will affect the recovery reported by retailers and shopping centers after strict lockdown measures last year.

“Not to forget the damage it will do to those employed by the industry—if shoppers don’t come to malls out of the fear of getting tested, and having to pay for the tests, it will eventually lead to a complete shut down for the industry, leading to massive loss of jobs," said the SCAI statement.

“Further, it is surprising to note that while charges for RAT carried out at all other places cited in the circular shall be borne by the municipal corporation, citizens visiting malls, will be forced to pay the charges for RAT. It is our well-considered view that this will be detrimental to the very values of Mumbai which has continued to treat everyone as equal. We believe the present notification is against the very right of citizens to be treated as equals," it added.

Maharashtra's COVID Tally

Maharashtra surpassed its previous highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 20, with 27,126 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 24,49,147. At present, there are 1,91,006 active cases in the state. With 13,588 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number recovered soared to 22,03,553. With Mumbai recording 2982 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

92 deaths — 21 from Nagpur, 8 from Nashik, 7 each from Mumbai and Amravati, 6 from Vasai Virar, 5 from Buldhana, 4 each from Nandurbar and Nanded, three each from Wardha and Parbhani, two each from Jalgaon, Pune, and Buldhana and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Malegaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Washim and Chandrapur were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 56 occurred in the last 48 hours, 26 in the last week, and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,300 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

(With Agency Inputs)