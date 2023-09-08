Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Of India's Largest Opposition Party, Not Invited To G20 Dinner

Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 dinner being hosted by the President on Saturday. According to sources, Kharge, the chief of the country's largest opposition party, remained uninvited for the much awaited G20 dinner event which will be attended by prominent foreign delegates and world leaders.

It is important to note that all Cabinet and state ministers, and all Chief Ministers of the states across the country have received invitations to attend dinner. The dinner will take place at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam situated in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The development came days after the ruling BJP and the Congress party engaged into a massive war of words over the invites of the G20 dinner, mentioning the President as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

Row over India’s name change

Soon after the government notifications and G20 invites referring President Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat" came to light, it was speculated that the Centre is planning to change the name of the country to Bharat by bringing resolution during the upcoming five-day Special Session to Parliament, scheduled from September 18 to 22. However, there is no official statement in the matter.

Speculating the name change, the Opposition claimed that the government's decision came in view of the name of the newly-formed multi-party Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A. The Congress party claimed that the ruling dispensation has chosen to change the name of the country as it is scared of the growing popularity of I.N.D.I.A.