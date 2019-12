Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for lying about NRC and NPR and for blaming the Congress for riots in the nation. He added that NPR was introduced in 2003 in the Vajpayee government.

Kharge also said that the previous NPR did not require additional documents like the birth certificate, etc which are now demanded under the current NPR proposition. Pinning the blame on the BJP, Kharge said that the party was deceiving the citizens of India.