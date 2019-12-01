Mallikarjun Kharge Taunts BJP Over 'Congress Mukt Bharat' Slogan, Points Out Ruling States

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge taunted the BJP over the saffron party's 'Congress Mukt Bharat' (Congress-free India) slogan. In retaliation, further claimed that it is the BJP, whose footprint is shrinking in the country. Accusing the BJP of horsetrading, the Congress leader pointed out how despite the saffron party's claims, Congress is in power in various states across the country.

"Nearly 17 MLAs they took from the opposition party. They also played the same role in Maharashtra, nearly 32 people were taken. In other places also, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and even Uttrakhand, they played the same politics," the Congress leader said. "They want to rule themselves. They say Congress Mukt Bharat. If you see Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, now Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, etc has Congress. Now, where are their claims?" Kharge added.

READ| 'Devendra Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra,' says Sanjay Raut

In February 2019, PM Modi elucidating on the idea of 'New India,' said that, by using the expression 'Congress Mukt Bharat,' he is just fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's 'desire.' Underlining the RSS' "inclusive" character, chief Mohan Bhagwat on April 1, 2018, had claimed that slogans like 'Congress Mukt Bharat' were mere political phrases and not part of the language of the Sangh.

BJP losses

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms.

In a setback to the BJP who made inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, lost all three seats to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool in the recently held by-polls. Trinamool came out victorious in the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seat. In its electoral history, TMC had never won those two particular seats. Back in 2018, the Congress party revived itself by winning Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

READ| Moments after SC's Maharashtra floor test order, Kharge meets Cong MLAs

READ| BLISTERING: 'They bought Maha CM's post,' says Amit Shah hitting back over 'horse-trading'