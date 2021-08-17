Malls To Close Operations After Maharashtra Govt Insists Allowing Only Fully-jabbed Staff

On Tuesday, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) decided to close down operations of shopping malls in Maharashtra after the state government decided to impose fresh guidelines on their functioning. The government has asked all the shopping complexes and malls to ensure that all employees are fully vaccinated. Responding to the same, SCAI, in a statement, said to PTI, if there is no shortage of vaccines, it will take at least a month before a "sizeable number" of staff gets both the doses of vaccine and meets the criteria.

COVID restrictions eased in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has removed lockdown restrictions on August 14 due to a decrease in COVID-19 active cases in the state. The government has enacted new guidelines for entry into a mall. According to the regulations, all shopping malls are permitted to operate until 10 p.m. every day, following the COVID-19 procedure. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the COVID-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

The Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 protocol is in effect since August 15. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the Mumbai local train services would be available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 15 onwards. The restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm with certain restrictions including hotel staff should wear face masks all the time and must have received both doses of COVID vaccine. Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, parlours, and spas can function with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm on all days. Marriage functions are allowed with guests number of 200, and guests up to 50% of the capacity will be permitted in the case of indoor venues.

COVID-19 situation

COVID curve in Maharashtra subsequently sees a downward trend as the number of daily COVID-19 cases subside. The state on Tuesday recorded 1766 new active cases and 100 deaths, as reported by the health ministry. The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 65,922, with 6195744 already recovered from the contagious disease.

Image Credit: PTI