Malnutrition Reduced In 3 Most-malnourished Districts Of Maharashtra: State Govt Report

While the Centre and State government are working towards reducing the problem of malnutrition among children, the Women and Child Development Ministry of Maharashtra on Thursday indicated that the situation of malnutrition has improved in the three most-malnourished districts of the state in the past six months.

According to the Maharashtra government’s December 2022 report, at least 8,661 children were extremely malnourished and 56,889 were mildly malnourished in the three most-malnourished districts of Maharashtra – Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

As per the monthly progress report on malnutrition in the three most-malnourished districts of Maharashtra, a total of 9,850 children were extremely malnourished and 62,151 were mildly malnourished in May 2022.

The data was quoted by Maharashtra’s Minister of Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha in a written reply in the Assembly in response to a question by MLAs Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Yamini Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu, etc.

Change in Shinde govt

The contrast between the May and December data shows the measures brought in by the Eknath Sindhe-led government to reduce the existing malnutrition in the state. Notably, Shinde took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022.

According to news agency ANI, these statistics are of the three most malnourished districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar of Maharashtra. According to a December 2022 report, districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar had 2,583, 526 and 5,552 extremely malnourished children and 21,121, 3,037 and 32,731 mildly malnourished children, respectively.