Mamata 'attacked': Rakesh Tikait Demands Probe; Elaborates Farmers' Bengal Plans

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's injury, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, condemned the attack on the West Bengal CM. Demanding a probe into the incident, he said that one cannot hurt an electoral candidate. Detailing farmers' Bengal push, he said that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold two meetings in Bengal - Nandigram and Kolkata on March 12-13 to talk about MSP and other farm-related issues.

Tikait: 'Incident should be probed'

"One cannot hurt another candidate. The incident should be probed. We will hold 2 meetings in West Bengal - one in Nandigram and Kolkata on 12-13 March. We will talk to farmers in Bengal about MSP. We will also go to Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana etc - covering 5-6 states in the future," he said. READ | Tikait says 'tractor our tank; break barricades if stopped' before farmers march to Delhi

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday, as some politicians condemn the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Farmers' Bengal plans

Farmers have formed 5 teams to visit poll-bound teams - Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to hold talks with farmers and urge them to not vote for the BJP. Centre-farmers' talks stalled after 11 rounds of talks as farmers continue to demand repeal of the laws and government proposing for suspending the implementation of the three laws for one and a half years. Protests continue at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur for 105 days now.