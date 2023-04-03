Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Inciting Riots In West Bengal, 'they Are Riot Mongers'

A day after violence erupted in West Bengal's Hoogly during the Bharatiya Janata Party's Shobha Yatra, Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her live address, accused the saffron party of funding and provoking riots in several areas of the state.

Taking a swipe at the saffron party for inciting Ram Navami clashes, Mamata Banerjee said, "Clashes happened in West Bengal, you (people) let us know and we (TMC) help you out. To all the tribals, minorities, and students don't be scared. We will protect you and stop the violence. 2 people got burned and died. I gave Rs 2 lakh to their families. People in West Bengal don't have to worry. You all need to trust your didi. If you give me 1% I will give you 100%. I will protect you with my life this is 'didi surakhsha kavach'."

'People do not have to worry when the TMC govt is in power'

The TMC chief further said don't support BJP, they are riot mongers. "Central government are rioters. They have stopped our money. I have made 7 km of bridges in Bihar. I have initiated developmental projects. People do not have to worry when the TMC govt is in power. The central government is taking all the money from West Bengal in the form of GST. I will not sell myself to BJP or CPI(M). No one should get into their traps," Mamata Banerjee added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further added, "We are trying to earn money, we have provided jobs to about 40 lakh people. No war is pending here in West Bengal. The central agencies have stayed in 5-star hotels in Bengal and created riots. TMC will not stop your food, clothes, your credit cards."

Banerjee then went onto accuse BJP of breaking houses, she said, "Don't vote for the rioters. TMC makes houses, and BJP breaks houses. I am requesting everyone, don't support BJP. They will run away from Bengal if we will not support them."

Earlier in the day, High drama unfolded in West Bengal's Hoogly as BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed of being blocked to enter Howrah's Shibpur clash site. The West Bengal chief said, "The bomb was thrown and stones were pelted from the Muslim area, not by BJP. Even police are involved as they are receiving instructions from the state government. " Notably, bombs are hurled amid the imposition of Section 144.