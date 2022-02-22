Mamata Banerjee Announces SIT To Probe Death Of Ex-Aliah University Student In West Bengal

As the protests broke in connection to the death of a student from Aliah University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, February 22, called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that will be presided by the Director-General of Police to look into the matter. Earlier, the left-front student wing held a protest across the city over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan at Amta.

Speaking at a public gathering in Howrah, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by DG. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished."

The Chief Minister requested people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter until the investigation into the case is completed.

In a press conference held on Monday, in Kolkata, IPS Manoj Malviya, DGP of WB Police informed that West Bengal Police have formed a special investigation team to investigate the Anis Khan murder case. ADG CID Gyanwant Singh and DIG CID Special Meeraj Khalid will head the SIT.

Aliah University student Anis Khan’s death

In the wee hours of Saturday, a former student of Aliah University Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta. He was allegedly thrown off the rooftop of his house by four men wearing a police uniform, who had come in search of the student. The police, however, have denied that any one of them had visited the house of Anis Khan.

It is learned that Anis Khan was associated with the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the alliance that fought against the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Assembly elections. Prior to this, he supported CPI(M)’s students’ wing SFI. There was a movement organised by students of Aliah University against the alleged poor functioning of the varsity and Anis was also one of the participants.

The TMC which considers the minority community as the party's strong vote-bank, the alleged murder of the student from the Muslim community has triggered embarrassment for the party.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/@CPIMspeak/Twitter)