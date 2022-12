Mamata Banerjee Asks Health Officials To Form Panel Of Experts, Keep Tab On COVID-19 Situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.

Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat on Wednesday, enquired why one of the reporters was wearing masks, which has become a rarity in the state, and cabinet minister Arup Biswas subsequently informed her that cases were on the rise in China.

"Is there a new variant of coronavirus in China? But they (China) have not imposed anything (restriction). I will ask the health department to keep a tab on the situation," she said.

Turning to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, she said, "Set up a team of experts to monitor the situation. The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue." Earlier, state health officials said that West Bengal was ready to tackle a fresh spurt in COVID-19 infections.

Sample examination was being done regularly in the state to keep a tab on the evolving situation, said doctor Siddhartha Niyogi, the director of the state's health services.

"Things are under control here but we will exercise caution," the senior official told PTI.

The Union health ministry had on Tuesday sent a missive to state governments asking them to gear up for any possible future surge and to send for genome sequencing all positive case samples for tracking the variants.

Since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, West Bengal reported 21,532 deaths. According to the state health department, 20,96,981 people have recovered from the infection till December 20 this year.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate in Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.

On Tuesday, the state reported seven new cases.

"We have been conducting COVID-19 tests regularly. The state has an adequate number of doctors and para-medics, sufficient masks, oxygen cylinders and an ample number of beds in different hospitals and medical colleges to handle the surge, if any," the official said.

West Bengal, he said, was testing 4,000 samples every day on average and the recovery rate was 98.98 per cent.

"We have combated three COVID-19 waves successfully and are confident of doing the same again, if necessary," Niyogi added.

