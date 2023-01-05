Mamata Banerjee Blames Bihar For Stone Pelting On 'old & Refurbished' Vande Bharat Express

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to acknowledge incidents of stone pelting on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express saying that it is an attempt to defame the state.

Two incidents of stone pelting were reported on January 2 and January 3 on the new Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. CM Banerjee said that the stone pelting actually happened in Bihar because people there are upset about not having the Vande Bharat Express there.

Vande Bharat stone pelting | Maybe the people of Bihar are upset as they haven't got a Vande Bharat train. They have not got a train because they are not with BJP... Those who are trying to spread fake news, strict action will be taken against them: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/ZjjHqSP27a — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

"Maybe the people of Bihar are upset as they haven't got a Vande Bharat train. They have not got a train because they are not with BJP," the CM said while on her two-day tour of Sagar Island. "Those who are trying to spread fake news, strict action will be taken against them." She even went on to say that Vande Bharat is nothing special and that it is "just an old train refurbished with a new engine".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged the new train on December 30, 2022, and the first incident was reported on January 2 near Samsi Kumarganj of Kathia Division when a brick was thrown at coach C-13 of the train. Pictures that surfaced following the incident showed a crack in the glass window of the train's door. The second incident was reported on January 3 and damages were noticed when the train reached Malda town railway station on coaches C-3 and C-6. Railway authorities on Thursday claimed they have identified those who threw stones at the train and registered a case against them.

BJP targets TMC over the incident

Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee didn’t act after the train was attacked last night, and it has only emboldened the vandals, who are likely aligned to the TMC. Her silence is eloquent. She has taken her apathy for central Govt initiatives in WB too far. pic.twitter.com/Q6oTAPrlP9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 3, 2023

"Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee didn’t act after the train was attacked last night, and it has only emboldened the vandals, who are likely aligned to the TMC," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted after the stone pelting incident. "Her silence is eloquent. She has taken her apathy for central Govt initiatives in WB too far (sic)."

In another tweet, he even accused that the stone pelting was carried out on CM Banerjee's order. "She is both, incompetent and jealous, of Modi Govt working for WB," he tweeted.