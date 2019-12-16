Mamata Banerjee Opposes CAA, Alleges 'some Taking Money From BJP And Burning Bengal'

Accusing the BJP for the rampant violence due to the Anti-Citizenship Act protests across West Bengal, the state CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, claimed that some miscreants in the state were burning Bengal on being bribed by BJP, at the public gathering in Kolkata's Jorasanko Thakurbari. She alleged that the BJP wished to politically profit by instilling Hindu-Muslim violence. Advising people to refrain from violence, she said that the Trinamool party will support people from all religions.

"Someone, not from our party is burning the state along with BJP for the sake of money. I do not support this violence. What does BJP want? BJP wants to take favour of Hindu-Muslim violence. I have proof BJP did arson in bengal and now saying why this violence and all. But we support people from all religions. If a Hindu is in danger here, a Muslim will also go and help him," she said.

She slammed the Act saying, "For whom is this CAB? If it is not for everybody, it is not for anybody. Are you not an Indian? This is your country. Who are you to tell us whether we are citizens or not? we will do a nonviolent protest. We know how to do the protest constitutionally." She also announced that she will undertake another rally on Tuesday in Howrah. The CM along with Trinamool Party workers undertook a 'No CAB No NRC' rally from the city's Babasaheb Ambedkar statue on Red Road till Jorasanko Thakurbari.

As violent protests against the Citizenship Act continue throughout West Bengal, sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. Protestors had burnt tires and blocked the Murarai-Raghunathganj state Highway at Hiyatnagar, barring the road at Mitrapur, raising posters that read "No NRC, No CAA", and "Modi hatao, Desh bachao, BJP hatao, Desh Bachao".

On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. In the Amdanga area of North 24 Parganas and Nadia's Kalyani, agitators blocked thoroughfares, setting logs on fire. Shops were also ransacked and people burned tyres in Deganga in North 24 Parganas. West Bengal has been seeing violent protests since Friday, with angry mobs in various districts torching buses, trains and railway stations, vandalised public property and obstructed roads and railway tracks, inspite of West Bengal Chief Minister's appeal to everyone to maintain the tranquility.

