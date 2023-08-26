Mamata Banerjee Condoles Deaths In Tamil Nadu Train Mishap, Asks Railways To Be More Vigilant

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and asked the Railways to be more vigilant regarding safety.

At least 10 people were "reported dead" in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station early on Saturday, the Southern Railway said, adding a gas cylinder "illegally" taken in led to the blaze.

VIDEO | Madurai District Collector confirms eight casualties in the fire that broke out in a parked tourist train earlier today. Another 20 injured have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/Vtt5Hyh5yw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2023

The 'private party coach' with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"Another devastating incident in railways, this time at Madurai (Tamil Nadu) today, involving a massive fire in a train, and leading to at least 9 shocking and tragic deaths and minimally 20 critical injury cases," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"While I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased & pray for the injured, expect that inquires would fix responsibilities soon. May I also urge the railway authorities to be more vigilant and less callous about safety and human lives?" she added.

