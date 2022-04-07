Mamata Banerjee Demands Extension Of GST By 5 Years; Stop Toll-tax Amid Fuel Price Hike

As fuel prices are soaring through the roof, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded a temporary halt on the collection of toll-tax and to extend GST by 5 years. "The rise in fuel prices is affecting the lives of people. I request the Centre to control the fuel prices and temporarily stop collecting toll-tax. I also request the central government for the extension of GST time limit for another five years," said the Chief Minister.

The rise in fuel prices is affecting the lives of people. I request the Centre to control the fuel prices and temporarily stop collecting toll-tax. I also request Central Govt for the extension of GST time limit for another five years: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/ilcTY60oAJ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Mamata Banerjee compares India's economic situation with Sri Lanka

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee, during a virtual address, had likened the economic turmoil in Sri Lanka to India. The TMC supremo stated that as the central agencies are busy chasing politicians in various states, the central government should rather focus on having a dialogue with political parties on the economic crises emanating from the fuel price inflation.

"Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad but India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. Fuel prices have been hiked here. The Central government should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in our country rather than using Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (against States)," the West Bengal CM said.

Hike in fuel prices

The price of CNG has risen by Rs 9.10 per kg in the last six days and the cost of CNG in Delhi after today's hike of Rs 2.5 per kg has reached Rs 69.11 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of Petrol and Diesel remained static on Thursday after a rise of Rs 10 in the last 16 days. The price of Petrol in Delhi reached Rs 105 per litre yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, the price has zoomed to Rs 120.

As the opposition keeps putting pressure on the central Government for the rollback of the fuel price hike, the central ministers are defending the decision, comparing the prices with the prevalent prices in other countries and also in the light of the situation in Ukraine.

Centre defends fuel price hike

Union Minister defending the fuel price inflation said India has only seen a change in the price of up to 5%. He added that the price of gasoline (Petrol) have jumped in developing countries between April 2021 and March 2022. In USA the prices have risen by 51 %, Canada - 52%, Germany, UK - 55%, France - 50% and Spain - 58%. But India has registered a hike of just 1/10th of the prices in some of these developed nations - Just 5%.