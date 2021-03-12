Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Hospital After Alleged Attack, Rolled Out On A Wheelchair

Nearly two days after being admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged by the medical board with appropriate advice and instructions. Addressing the media, doctors at the SSKM Hospital said that the TMC supremo was being discharged due to her 'repeated requests' even though they were of the opinion that she should be at the hospital for another 48 hours under observation.

"The 4-member Medical Board after looking into her general and local condition had decided to keep her for another 48 hours for observation but due to her repeated request decided to discharge with appropriate advice and instructions. She has been advised to review after 7 days. She has been discharged due to her repeated requests with appropriate advice and instructions," said the SSKM Hospital.

Minutes after this, Mamata Banerjee was seen being rolled out on a wheelchair as she greeted the media.

Mamata Banerjee allegedly attacked

Earlier, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital had said that Mamata had suffered 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder. Banerjee had also complained of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, the TMC supremo claimed that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."

The TMC has alleged a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' over the incident blaming the BJP for attempting to take the life of the Chief Minister.

