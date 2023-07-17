Mamata Banerjee Ensures AAP Presence At Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emerged as a key facilitator in ensuring the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the second unity meeting of opposition parties scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Her efforts played a pivotal role in securing the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, bridging the gap between the Congress and the AAP.

Congress' assertiveness on central ordinance and Banerjee's intervention

Amid mounting speculation regarding the AAP's involvement, concerns arose due to the party's perception that the Congress had not been assertive enough in opposing the central ordinance, which limited the Delhi government's control over the bureaucracy. At the initial unity meeting in Patna on June 23, Kejriwal openly criticised the Congress for their lack of unequivocal opposition to the ordinance.

Kejriwal's absence from a joint news conference in Patna and his subsequent statement on engaging with the Congress only if they wholeheartedly opposed the ordinance added fuel to the uncertainty. Recognizing the importance of addressing the issue, Banerjee intervened and urged Congress leaders to promptly release a statement expressing their strong opposition to the ordinance in Parliament.

Congress on Sunday afternoon, released a statement expressing their firm opposition to the ordinance, paving the way for AAP's participation in the unity meeting. Raghav Chadha of the AAP announced their involvement, bringing a sense of relief to Mamata Banerjee. She extended her gratitude to both sides for demonstrating the flexibility required to forge a united front against the BJP in the upcoming general elections.Banerjee's amicable relationships with Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and several other leaders played a significant role in her constructive involvement, successfully diffusing a potential crisis ahead of the Bengaluru meeting.

Injury forces Banerjee to skip dinner at Sonia Gandhi's event

However, due to a recent injury sustained during an emergency landing of her chopper, Banerjee will not be attending the dinner hosted by Sonia on Monday. She plans to be present at the evening gathering but will follow medical advice to rest her injured leg by skipping dinner.

Banerjee's frugal habits and dedication to her cause

Renowned for her frugal habits, Banerjee typically abstains from participating in social events, including lunches. During her visit to Patna, she even observed a fast while attending a lunch hosted by Nitish Kumar, exemplifying her unwavering commitment and dedication to her cause.