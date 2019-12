Commenting on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's decision to compensate Rs 5 lakh to the protestors who lost their lives, BJP'S Jagdambika Pal said that Mamta Banerjee is frustrated and if she continues to lead such rallies in West Bengal then she might have to face consequences in the upcoming election. He defending General Bipin Rawat's statement said that Army general didn't mean to point out the protest but the violence that is happening in the name of protest.