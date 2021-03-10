Mamata Banerjee Files WB Elections Nomination; Reveals Why She Chose Nandigram Over Singur

Shortly after filing her nomination from the Nandigram constituency at the sub-divisional office in Haldia on Wednesday afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking to the reporters, said that she has always supported the "Nandigram movement". Stating that Nandigram is not a new place for her, the TMC supremo in confidence said that the people offer full support to her.

The West Bengal CM had earlier announced that she would vacate her seat from Bhowanipore and lock horns with ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari's stronghold Nandigram in the upcoming assembly polls.

CM Mamata files her nomination from Nandigram

Informing that she wanted to contest this year's assembly elections from Singur or Nandigram, but then choose the latter, CM Mamata said that it is not only a mere place for her. She further said, "I remember all those who lost their lives in the Nandigram agitation." Calling herself a tough "street fighter", the TMC supremo said, "I know that the people of Nandigram will vote for me."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee held a rally in Nandigram and also visited Chandi temple. At the rally, the Chief Minister gave a rousing speech and also recited a Hindu mantra before her visit to the Chandi temple. In her address to party workers, the TMC chief invoked the 2007 Nandigram violence which had led to the death of nearly 14 people.

Mamata Banerjee stated that she has echoed the voice of the people of Nandigram across the country and apprised them of how brutally people were killed in West Bengal under the Left regime. "Last time I visited Nandigram, there was no MLA. The constituency had been vacated. Your love brings me here," she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari in particular for calling her an 'outsider,' CM Banerjee questioned if the leaders visiting Bengal from Delhi were not 'outsiders'. The Bengal CM was referring to the high-pitched campaign by the BJP for Bengal amid which several union ministers including Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda have held rallies in the state.

"I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was also not born here. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal," she said.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.