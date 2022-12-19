Mamata Banerjee Greets Goans On 61st Liberation Day; 'Goa Earned Its Rightful Freedom'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of its Liberation Day.

She called upon Goans to uphold the spirit of liberation through democratic rights earned by the sacrifice of those who fought for independence from Portuguese rule.

"Extending my greetings to all Goans on the occasion of Goa's Liberation Day. 61 years ago Goa earned its rightful freedom, we remember & honour the bravehearts who fought for independence. Let's uphold the spirit of liberation through our democratic values," Banerjee tweeted.

December 19 is observed as Liberation Day in Goa and Daman and Diu commemorating the liberation of the Portuguese-ruled territories by Indian armed forces in 1961.