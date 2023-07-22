Cornered On Women's Safety In WB, Mamata Dubs Pulwama Terror Attack Fake

Cornered over a question regarding the law and order situation in West Bengal in the wake of a video showing two women in Malda being stripped and paraded naked, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to attack the Centre over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Questioning the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, Mamata termed it a fake incident, alleging that the BJP created it.

“BJP’s plan is to make artificial incidents like Pulwama and make fake videos and insult Bengal,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally. There is absolutely no need to politicise the malda incident,” she said and added that it was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. “A group of women tried to take law & order into their hands and started beating them. However, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered & police are investigating the matter," CM Mamata said.

‘Why I.N.D.I.A. isn’t condemning this?’

“Another horrific incident with the Tribal women in West Bengal. Two Tribal women were stripped naked & beaten mercilessly in Malda. Like other heinous incidents, Didi is silent & not taking any action in her own rule. Why I.N.D.I.A. isn’t condemning this?,” said West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar.

The Malda incident happened as a result of case of burglary said Shashi Panja, West Bengal Minister & TMC leader, “There is absolutely no need to politicise the malda incident. It was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. A group of women tried to take law & order into their hands and started beating them. However, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered & police are investigating the matte."

Poonawalla flays CM Mamata

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla flayed CM Mamata and said, "Instead of answering about the video of the two women in Malda who were stripped and paraded naked & their modesty outraged, instead of answering about how a BJP woman candidate in Howrah was stripped and paraded naked by TMC goons - Mamata Didi questions Pulwama, says BJP created it and made fake videos on it! In Modi virodh now giving a clean chit to Pakistan on Pulwama & doubting our braves ?."

Mamata Banerjee had earlier also doubted the Galwan action by the Indian Army and the Balakot strike, Poonawalla said, "Earlier TMC even doubted our bravery in Galwan, Balakote , Surgical strike. Why attack forces? Why do politics on national security merely because your double standards are exposed on women security. In the past too Mamata didi called Park Street rape case as fabricated, made insensitive comments on Nadia rape case & blamed victim, denied revenge rape by TMC cadre in 2021! Abominable."