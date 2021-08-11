Mamata Banerjee Invited To World Peace Conference In Rome Alongside Pope & Angela Merkel

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to attend a World Peace Conference which is expected to be attended by Pope Francis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar. The conference is slated to be held on October 6 and 7 this year in Italy’s Rome.

The Chief Minister received an invitation for the meet, titled World Meeting for Peace 'People as Brothers, Future earth' on Wednesday. The invitation was sent by Macro Impagliazzo, the president of Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic association based in Rome'.

The invitation letter congratulated the Trinamool Congress chief for her victory in the recent 'significant election' and 'for the important work for social justice, for the development of your own country, and therefore, for peace, which you have been doing for over ten years now.”

"I feel your commitment and your generous battles in favour of the weakest and most disadvantaged very close to my sensitivity and the work of the Communist of Sant'Egidio in Rome and in all world," the letter read.

Mamata's growing popularity

The invitation comes at a time when Mamata Banerjee is trying to emerge as a leading face of the opposition parties in the country, and trying to unite all anti-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She has been making fast moves in the corridors of Delhi to project herself as the prime contender against PM Modi in 2024.

The TMC returned to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row after a thumping victory in the March – April assembly polls. Her party swept the elections by winning 213 out of the 292 assembly seats.

