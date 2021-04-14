Mamata Banerjee Meets Cooch Behar Victims' Families, Assures Investigation Into Killings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the families of the victims who died in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi constituency on April 10 during the polling on the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. After meeting the families, the West Bengal Chief Minister made a promise that a probe will be carried out into the firing by CAPF personnel that led to the loss of four lives on April 10.

Five people lost their lives on Saturday in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. Among them was a youth, identified as Anand Burman, who was shot outside the polling booth in the Pathantuli according to a police official. Moreover, four were killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces who were guarding the booths and the local police have reportedly stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons from the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence. After an investigation, the Election commission on Saturday said the armed forces who were deployed to maintain peace and order, opened fire to save the lives of the people and their own.

Mamata Banerjee assures probe

Upon meeting the families of the victims, Mamata Banerjee asserted that after elections she would do everything to take care of the families. She also met the family of Anand Burman who was the first time voter and was killed after he cast his vote. The chief minister has also directed the local TMC leaders to make five statues of those killed on the election day.

Addressing a gathering in Mathabhanga, Banerjee said, "The culprits will be punished no matter how big they are. Justice will be done. After the election, five statutes will be made in the memory of the deceased. I appeal to you to consider me as a daughter of your home. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I pray for the victory of guards of democracy over the murderers of democracy."

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence. While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

