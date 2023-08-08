Mamata Banerjee Meets Kurmi Leaders In Jhargram And Assured Them Of Complete Assistance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met the representatives of the Kurmi community in Jhargram and assured them of assistance of every kind.

During a meeting with the community leaders, Banerjee listened to issues faced by them, including those related to education, women's empowerment and their overall development.

"Today, on the first day of my visit to Jangalmahal' (forested areas), I participated in a meeting with Kurmi leaders. Our government is always dedicated to the overall development of the Kurmi people," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

The chief minister is on a three-day tour of the western district.

Banerjee is likely to return to Kolkata on Thursday evening.