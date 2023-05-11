Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee Proposes 'Diploma Doctors' For Primary Healthcare Centres, Stirs Row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed to start a diploma course for doctors on Thursday at the state secretariat Nabbana.

Abheet Sajwan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed to start a diploma course for doctors on Thursday at the state secretariat. She said that hospitals could provide them with training and they could be used to cover areas without medical infrastructure.

Banerjee said, "Let's see if we can start a Diploma course for Doctors. Like engineering diploma course. Then a lots of kids can get an opportunity to be doctors through diploma Course. The Original doctors I am getting in state, their course is time constraint. They have to study for a long time. They study At the time they work as junior doctors in hospital. Parallely, since MBBS seats are increasing, medical colleges numbers are increasing, bed numbers in hospital are increasing, population is increasing, so if we can make a diploma course through which we can help the primary health infrastructure in Bengal. We can cover the area through these people. I think it will give good results."

West Bengal Chief Minister said that after pursuing the diploma, the trained professionals could be deployed in primary health centres.

Proposal criticised by protestors

The proposal of a controversial diploma course for doctors has attracted criticism by the state government employees who are protesting over the matter of 'Dearness Allowance' in Bengal as they allege that the West Bengal CM is trying to remove the government health system.

The protestors allege, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seriously trying to remove the system of the government health system and also the permanent doctors because state exchequer doesn't have money."

