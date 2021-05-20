Mamata Banerjee Rarely Attends PM's Meetings; Trying To derail One Is Unfair: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s conduct at the meeting held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Prasad said it is shameful to see the head of state trying to derail a meeting when she rarely attends any meeting called by the PM.

“How many meetings of the Prime Minister has Mamata Banerjee attended till date? We have data to prove that the Bengal CM did not participate in the infrastructure meeting with PM in 2014. She also missed the meeting on the land bill in 2015. She did not participate in the meeting of the governing body of Niti Aayog in 2014 and also failed to attend the meeting of the One Nation One Election in 2019, in which all CMs were invited. When the PM called a meeting on March 17 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra, she missed that too,” the Minister said.

“Mamata Banerjee rarely attends a meeting called by the PM, which is her decision. But to attend a meeting and try to derail it is very unfair. We deeply regret and strongly condemn her behaviour today,” Prasad told the media.

The Minister noted that PM Modi has been repeatedly engaging himself with various stakeholders to improve the COVID containment exercises. In the process, he has also been interacting with the district magistrates of various states to know the best practices undertaken by the district collectors to control Coronavirus cases.

“Today, PM Modi held another meeting with the DMs of a few states including West Bengal. However, CM Mamata sought to interrupt the meeting in which CMs are only supposed to listen. She did not allow the DM of 24 Parganas to share his views on their best practices. She was completely wrong because no other CM has ever interrupted meetings in such a manner before” he said. "What is the harm if the PM wants to know the best practices being exercised in a district so that it can be replicated elsewhere? He is not concerned with which political party is carrying out development works in a district. He only cares about the application of measures in all corners of the country, Prasad added.

The Minister said, at the time when a pandemic is confronting the nation, all the CMs should unite in their fight against the pandemic. There is still time to rise above politics and work in unison towards the welfare of people, he said, asking Mamata Banerjee to contemplate whether her conduct towards the PM was appropriate today.

'CMs Sitting Like Puppets, Not Allowed To Speak': Mamata

Making an explosive charge, the West Bengal CM claimed that she was "insulted" by not being allowed to speak at the meeting with PM Modi. Contending that only UP CM Yogi Adityanath got a chance to express his views, Banerjee called upon other Chief Ministers to lodge a protest.