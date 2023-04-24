West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Kolkata on Monday, to strategise on locking horns with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. On alliance with other parties, Banerjee said that there is "no ego" in forming a grand alliance of opposition parties and that the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls are going to be between the people versus BJP. She also said that she has no issues with all like-minded Opposition parties allying together for the upcoming polls.

While interacting with the media, she said, "I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash Ji's movement started in Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with the media's support and lies."

No issue with one-seat-one-candidate

She also said that she had no objection to the one-seat-one-candidate formula initiated by Nitish Kumar's party if their thought, vision, and mission-aligned together.

After the meeting in the state secretariat Nabanna, Kumar said, "It was a very positive discussion... Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise."

Meanwhile attacking the ruling BJP he said, "Nothing is being done for India’s development, those ruling are only interested in their own advertisement.”

Banerjee added, "We have to give the message that we are all together.”

As per sources, the two leaders used the meeting to figure out how they would proceed in sewing together a coalition that would be workable ahead of the elections.

Anti-BJP parties looking for coalition

On April 12, Nitish Kumar met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and the meeting was seen as a step toward laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, Banerjee also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata for the same purpose of taking on the ruling government.

