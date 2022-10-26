Last Updated:

'Mamata Banerjee Ruining Institutions': BJP Calls Out TMC Over NCC Fund Issue In Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of 'ruining the institutions and destroying careers of the young' in West Bengal.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
NCC

Image: PTI


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of 'ruining the institutions and destroying careers of the young' in West Bengal on Wednesday, October 26. Taking to Twitter,  the in-charge of the saffron party's Information & Technology Department, Amit Malviya brought to the fore the problems of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in West Bengal because of the government under Mamata Banerjee 'refusing to release funds'. 

NCC funds issue in West Bengal

Embedded in the tweet was a letter by Major General US Sengupta, Additional Directorate General (ADG) of West Bengal and Sikkim, NCC, addressed to the Ministry of Defence. In the two-page letter, it was intimated by the Directorate of West Bengal and Sikkim that despite relentless efforts and correspondence at various levels, including liaison with the Finance Secretary of the state, and the issue being raised personally to the Defence Secretary by the Directorate General (DG), the budget allocation remains unchanged. 

"As of date, we are unable to train the already enrolled cadets. In view of the above, as recommended vide our letter and as per the discussion held with DG, NCC on 27 Sept 22, enrollment of cadets in the trg years is being ceased till additional funds as projected by the Dte to the State government are made available," read the letter. 

READ | CM Mamata befooling people by renaming Centre's scheme, claims Adhikari in letter to Goyal

'A great disadvantage...'

 "This is a serious issue. Cadets aspire to appear for their 'B' and 'C' Certificate examinations and get good scores as it helps them in joining the Indian Armed Forces as officers. Those who have high scores in the 'B' and 'C' Certificate examinations (both) and graduate with more than 55 per cent marks do not need to sit for the written test for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. They directly appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. This is a great advantage," said Maj Dr B B Singh, PRO, NCC, West Bengal.

READ | CPI(M) drove away Tata from Singur, not me: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
READ | Assam CM writes to CM Mamata for intervention in probe into Assam student's death in IIT Kharagpur
READ | Cyclone Sitrang: Mamata urges people to stay indoors in case of storm, heavy rain
First Published:
COMMENT