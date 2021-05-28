Mamata Banerjee Says 'asked PM For Rs 20k Cr, Took Permission, Left' After Whirlwind Meet

After a very short 'meeting' between PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the impact of Cyclone Yaas while he was visiting the state, Mamata Banerjee has told her side of the story, saying that she submitted the damage assessment report asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left after taking PM Modi's permission. PM Modi on Friday met both the Odisha and West Bengal CMs on his visit to the two states to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, however, he had a relatively shorter meet with the Bengal CM who made him wait for almost 30 minutes despite being in the same premises, following which she arrived with the Bengal Chief Secretary and handed him the report, following which she left citing other commitments. PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the damage caused to the two states by Cyclone Yaas.

After conducting the aerial survey of West Bengal, PM Modi took to Twitter to express solidarity with West Bengal and assured all possible assistance from the Central Government for the damages caused by Cyclone Yaas.

কেন্দ্রীয় সরকার পশ্চিমবঙ্গের বোন ও ভাইদের সঙ্গে একাত্মতা প্রকাশ করছে। ঘূর্ণিঝড় ইয়াসের ফলে যে ক্ষতি হয়েছে, তার জন্য সম্ভাব্য সব রকমের সহায়তা দেওয়া হবে। আমি সকলের মঙ্গল কামনা করছি। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2021

Speaking on the meeting with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said, "PM had called a meeting. We did not know the meeting was in Digha. I went to Kalaikunda & gave the report to PM, asking for Rs 20,000 Crore - Rs 10,000 cr each for Digha Development & Sundarban Development. I told him you (state's officials) wanted to meet me. I took his permission & left."

Mamata Banerjee to conduct aerial survey on Saturday

Although Mamata Banerjee had earlier decided to conduct the aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas on Friday, she has issued a statement saying she will now conduct the aerial survey on Saturday. She also took to Twitter to inform about her meeting with PM Modi. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the CM for rushing through the meeting instead of having an elaborate discussion over the Cyclone Yaas impact on the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that it would have served the interests of the state and its people for the CM and her officials to attend the review meeting.

After having review meetings in Hingalganj & Sagar, I met the Hon’ble PM in Kalaikunda & apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in WB. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I’ve proceeded now to review the relief & restoration work at Digha. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 28, 2021

It would have served interests of state and its people for CM and officials @MamataOfficial to attend Review Meet by PM.



Confrontational stance ill serves interests of State or democracy.



Non participation by CM and officials not in sync with constitutionalism or rule of law. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 28, 2021

The West Bengal CM had held a review meeting on Wednesday with District Magistrates and Disaster Management Committee at Nabanna to take stock of the situation and assess damages after Cyclone Yaas completed landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. She had then said that relief worth Rs 1 crore has been sent to areas affected by the cyclone and high tide. According to PTI, the rising river water levels due to the landfall of cyclone Yaas inundated large parts of Bengal’s coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. The meeting between the PM and Chief Minister, however short, was their first since the West Bengal elections which Mamata Banerjee's TMC won, and at a time when the Centre-state relationship to do with West Bengal is very fractuous.